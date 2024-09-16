Bears-Texans 'SNF' Game Paused After Chain Gang Member Is Carted Off Field
There was a brief pause during Sunday Night Football between the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans after a scary moment occurred on the sideline.
A member of the chain gang required medical attention after falling over in the aftermath of a run from Texans running back Joe Mixon.
It appeared as if the individual tripped over the 20-yard marker on the sideline while attempting to take a step backwards and get out of the way of the nearby play. There was no contact between the chain gang member and any player. He fell backwards and appeared to hit his head on the ground.
He remained on the ground for a few moments before the medical staff arrived. The man was then seen getting up under his own power and walking with the medical staff toward a cart which took him off the field.
Cris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico addressed the situation briefly on the broadcast and the game resumed moments later.
It wasn't the only incident involving a chain gang member on Sunday. During an afternoon matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders, a member of the chain gang collapsed and required medical attention. They were alert and responsive after receiving treatment and were taken to a hospital.