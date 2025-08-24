QB Ben DiNucci Had Perfect Airport Beer Tweet After Being Cut by Falcons
As the NFL preseason drifts into Week 1, fans across the league are excited to see their teams begin playing real football, stars are preparing to pursue a championship, and players on the fringes of rosters are just hoping to hold on to a job.
Roster cuts are tough, and there’s not a whole lot of fields as competitive as that of professional football player.
Quarterback Ben DiNucci knows pain that can come on cut day pretty well. Drafted as a seventh-round pick by the Cowboys in 2022, DiNucci has spent time in training camp or on the practice squads of the Broncos, Bills, Saints, and most recently the Falcons.
But late last week, his time in Atlanta was cut short, and DiNucci was once again out looking to land with a team elsewhere in the league.
To celebrate, or numb the pain, or most likely a bit of both, DiNucci treated himself to one of the greatest gifts life can offer: an airport beer.
DiNucci is right in that we would not understand the specific hurt that comes with getting cut from the NFL seven times, but there are many among us who have held an airport beer to nurse all sorts of different kinds of pain.
Tough breakup? Airport beer. Family funeral? Airport beer. Flight delayed? Airport beer.
Cheers to you, Ben DiNucci. May your next airport beer be one of joy.