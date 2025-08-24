SI

QB Ben DiNucci Had Perfect Airport Beer Tweet After Being Cut by Falcons

Airport beers simply hit different.

Tyler Lauletta

Ben Dinucci has been around the block a few times as an NFL backup quarterback.
Ben Dinucci has been around the block a few times as an NFL backup quarterback. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the NFL preseason drifts into Week 1, fans across the league are excited to see their teams begin playing real football, stars are preparing to pursue a championship, and players on the fringes of rosters are just hoping to hold on to a job.

Roster cuts are tough, and there’s not a whole lot of fields as competitive as that of professional football player.

Quarterback Ben DiNucci knows pain that can come on cut day pretty well. Drafted as a seventh-round pick by the Cowboys in 2022, DiNucci has spent time in training camp or on the practice squads of the Broncos, Bills, Saints, and most recently the Falcons.

But late last week, his time in Atlanta was cut short, and DiNucci was once again out looking to land with a team elsewhere in the league.

To celebrate, or numb the pain, or most likely a bit of both, DiNucci treated himself to one of the greatest gifts life can offer: an airport beer.

DiNucci is right in that we would not understand the specific hurt that comes with getting cut from the NFL seven times, but there are many among us who have held an airport beer to nurse all sorts of different kinds of pain.

Tough breakup? Airport beer. Family funeral? Airport beer. Flight delayed? Airport beer.

Cheers to you, Ben DiNucci. May your next airport beer be one of joy.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tyler Lauletta
TYLER LAULETTA

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

Home/NFL