Browns Make Expected QB Decision Ahead of Roster Cut Deadline
The Browns are releasing quarterback Tyler Huntley as the team trims down its 90-man roster ahead of Tuesday's deadline, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday afternoon.
Huntley was signed earlier this month when Cleveland's quarterback room was hit by a slew of injuries. Now, with rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel as well as Kenny Pickett on the mend, Huntley, the only former Pro Bowl quarterback on the Browns roster, is on his way out.
Huntley, who spent four years on the Ravens and a short stint on the Dolphins, recently led the Browns on a game-winning drive during the two-minute drill of Saturday's preseason victory over the Rams. Kevin Stefanski received criticism for giving Huntley, rather than Sanders, the opportunity to close out the game, but the Browns coach doubled down on his decision following the win and insisted he has no intentions of "sabotaging" Sanders's development.
The Browns are currently set to carry four quarterbacks on its 53-man roster: starter Joe Flacco, Pickett, Sanders and Gabriel.