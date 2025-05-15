Ben Johnson Assures Fans That Caleb Williams is 'Proud to Be a Bear'
On Thursday, it was detailed in an excerpt from Seth Wickersham's upcoming book "American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback" that Caleb Williams and his dad, Carl Williams, previously looked for ways to get around the Chicago Bears drafting Caleb last year. Carl called Chicago the place where "quarterbacks go to die," and told multiple agents that he didn't want Caleb to play for the Bears.
After a meeting with Kevin O'Connell last year, Caleb even told his dad he wanted to play for the Minnesota Vikings, though they knew it was unlikely. Ultimately, Caleb took a pre-draft visit with the Bears and his mindset shifted, with him believing he could help the Bears turnaround.
The Williams's concerns about the Bears did come into fruition last season when they went just 5-12 and fired Matt Eberflus in the middle of the season. The Bears have replaced Eberflus by hiring Ben Johnson this offseason, who assured after the reports from Wickersham's book that Williams is "proud to be a Bear."
"I see a chance for greatness here for him," Johnson said to Colin Cowherd while appearing on 'The Herd' Thursday. "He’s been communicative that way. He feels the same way. I don’t know about what’s gone on before I joined the organization, but he’s very proud to be a Chicago Bear. That’s what our conversations have included. He’s really excited to get to work right now and be the best version of himself for 2025."
Though Johnson is prepared for the "ups and down" and the adversity that will come with Williams and the Bears next season, he also has high hopes for what Williams can achieve.
“I see this as what a great opportunity that we have to do something that’s never been done," Johnson told Cowherd. "There hasn't been a 4,000-yard passer here in this franchise and I think Caleb’s going to be the first one. One of many years to come where he’s going to accomplish that feat."
In turn, Williams has appeared to embrace Johnson's approach already. Last month, Williams detailed how Johnson had already challenged the quarterback room.
“Already, first day in, and challenging us," Williams said last month. "Everybody loves a challenge in this sport. It’s one of the great things about this sport. Every day is a challenge and today we got our first one.”
“I think us growing together is key, starting now,” Williams continued. “Him pushing me is key. I know that and he knows that."