Ben Johnson Loved Mike Tomlin’s Frank Response to Ja’Marr Chase Spitting Incident

Tomlin kept it real on Tuesday, and clearly, Johnson was a fan.

Brigid Kennedy

Johnson's comments arrived ahead of the Steelers-Bears game in Week 12. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
There's no denying that Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is blunt—perhaps, the most blunt coach in the NFL. And though that conversation style might come off abrasive during, say, a press conference or sideline interview, it also seems to be something people and players respect most about him.

Take first-year Bears coach Ben Johnson, for example, who spoke about Tomlin during his presser on Wednesday and ahead of the Bears-Steelers showdown this weekend.

Specifically, Johnson was asked what elements of Tomlin’s success over the years stand out to him the most. The Bears coach mentioned how Tomlin has never had a losing season, as well as the ways he holds his players accountable.

In bringing up that last point, Johnson then referenced the Steelers coach’s comments from Tuesday, when Tomlin remarked on the spitting incident between Bengals’ receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Pittsburgh corner Jalen Ramsey.

“I think you saw it even this week with some of the quotes talking about a player getting spit at and his reaction to it,” Johnson said of Tomlin on Wednesday. “I mean, he's 100% right as far as I'm concerned. I think he hit the nail on the head. I think he just keeps it real and authentic at all times.”

On Tuesday, Tomlin was asked what his message was for Ramsey, who hit Chase in the helmet after the receiver spat on or at him during last Sunday's game.

“I have no message when someone spits in your face,” the coach said. “Do what comes natural.”

It was a classic—and ice-cold—Tomlin line. And clearly, Johnson loved it too.

Pittsburgh (hopefully with Aaron Rodgers) will look to take down Chicago at Soldier Field starting at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

