Ben Johnson Loved Mike Tomlin’s Frank Response to Ja’Marr Chase Spitting Incident
There's no denying that Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is blunt—perhaps, the most blunt coach in the NFL. And though that conversation style might come off abrasive during, say, a press conference or sideline interview, it also seems to be something people and players respect most about him.
Take first-year Bears coach Ben Johnson, for example, who spoke about Tomlin during his presser on Wednesday and ahead of the Bears-Steelers showdown this weekend.
Specifically, Johnson was asked what elements of Tomlin’s success over the years stand out to him the most. The Bears coach mentioned how Tomlin has never had a losing season, as well as the ways he holds his players accountable.
In bringing up that last point, Johnson then referenced the Steelers coach’s comments from Tuesday, when Tomlin remarked on the spitting incident between Bengals’ receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Pittsburgh corner Jalen Ramsey.
“I think you saw it even this week with some of the quotes talking about a player getting spit at and his reaction to it,” Johnson said of Tomlin on Wednesday. “I mean, he's 100% right as far as I'm concerned. I think he hit the nail on the head. I think he just keeps it real and authentic at all times.”
On Tuesday, Tomlin was asked what his message was for Ramsey, who hit Chase in the helmet after the receiver spat on or at him during last Sunday's game.
“I have no message when someone spits in your face,” the coach said. “Do what comes natural.”
It was a classic—and ice-cold—Tomlin line. And clearly, Johnson loved it too.
Pittsburgh (hopefully with Aaron Rodgers) will look to take down Chicago at Soldier Field starting at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.