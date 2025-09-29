Ben Johnson Reveals Bears Coach Called His Shot on Game-Winning Field-Goal Block
Blocked field goals are having a moment.
In an NFL season already filled with big special teams plays, the Bears saved theirs for the perfect time. Leading 25-24 in the closing minute at Allegiant Stadium, Chicago cornerback Josh Blackwell sprinted off the line of scrimmage and got a hand on Daniel Carlson's go-ahead 54-yard field-goal attempt to secure the win.
While Blackwell might have surprised Carlson and the Raiders' field-goal unit, he didn't surprise Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower. Ben Johnson revealed after the game that Hightower called his shot.
"He came through for us right when we needed it," Johnson said of Blackwell in his postgame press conference. "I'm listening in on the headset, and Coach Hightower ... he's kind of narrating it in real time. And he's like, 'Yeah, Blackwell is gonna get this one for us. He's going to come through.' And sure enough, it came to light just like he thought."
It was a great prediction and an even better play. Blackwell notched the Bears' first blocked kick since Week 2 of the 2023 season—a 27-17 loss to the Buccaneers.
The blocked kick secured the Bears' second straight win under Johnson and improved their record to 2-2, tied with the Vikings for third place in the NFC North.
Caleb Williams didn't have his best game, but he did enough to win, throwing for 212 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 22-of-37 passing. D’Andre Swift led the Bears in rushing with 38 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, and Rome Odunze was Williams's favorite target in the passing game, catching four passes for 69 yards and a score.
Chicago will now head on the bye before returning to the gridiron in Week 7 for a Monday Night Football matchup against the Commanders at Northwest Stadium. The Raiders, now 1-3, will visit the Colts next week at Lucas Oil Stadium.