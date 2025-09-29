Ben Johnson Reveals His Powerful Message for Caleb Williams Before Go-Ahead TD Drive
The Bears narrowly escaped falling to a 1-3 record on Sunday afternoon when Chicago corner Josh Blackwell heroically blocked a field goal to defeat the Raiders 25-24. But the game-winning effort started before that, when quarterback Caleb Williams led a 69-yard drive that ended in a crucial go-ahead touchdown from D'Andre Swift with under two minutes left on the clock.
Speaking postgame, coach Ben Johnson revealed what he said to Williams to fuel him during that effort.
"I remember talking to Caleb before he took the field, and I said, 'This is what you're built for,'" Johnson shared. "These are the moments he thrives in the most. That's really been the story of his life, to be honest with you, and I know he came through for us in a big way."
Watch that below:
The recounting matches Williams's retelling, as well.
"Ben came over to me right before, and he goes, ‘These are the times you’re made for,'" the QB said, per ESPN. “So it provided a belief and confidence he has in me. From there, I went to the huddle and looked in everybody's eyes, and this is the moment. This is where we go win the game.'"
And win the game they did. Now, they'll have some time to rest and relish in the victory with an upcoming bye, before returning in Week 6 against the Commanders.