Ben Johnson Shares His Impression of Caleb Williams Amid Bears' Coaching Vacancy
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will be the hottest coaching candidate this offseason. After leading a dynamic offense that ranks No. 1 in the NFL in scoring this season and reviving the career of quarterback Jared Goff, Johnson has been tabbed as the next "offensive guru."
Johnson was previously a top coaching candidate last season, but he decided to return to Detroit in 2024 to take care of "unfinished business" with a Lions team that fell just short of making the Super Bowl a season ago. Johnson has declined head coaching gigs in each of the previous two seasons, but maintains that there is a "fire" about becoming a head coach at some point.
If Johnson does decide to take a head coaching job this offseason, he could theoretically become the head coach of the Chicago Bears—who have a vacancy after firing Matt Eberflus earlier this season. The Bears widely are considered the best opening in the league this season. They have a roster with plenty of talent, and most importantly, a franchise quarterback in Caleb Williams. For Chicago, Johnson would be the ideal coach to improve their offense and maximize the abilities of Williams.
When asked about Williams on Thursday, Johnson acknowledged the talent of the Bears' rookie signal-caller.
“It’s been difficult to just sit down and study every throw, but ... there’s no question that this guy is talented," Johnson said on 97.1 The Ticket. "I remember standing on the sideline last game (against the Bears) and you can hear the ball whistle by you. He’s got quite a fastball, has some creativity to him, can extend plays and is accurate down the field as well.
"Like I said, I haven’t really dove in and can't tell you much more beyond that, but he’s been impressive from afar.”
Though Johnson has seen Williams's talent firsthand—particularly when Williams threw three touchdowns against Detroit on Thanksgiving—Johnson maintains that he is focused on his current season with the Lions, and their upcoming playoff run.
"I have an obligation to the people in the building to be right where my feet are," Johnson said of Detroit. 'When I walk in and see the coaches staying long nights and working as hard as they are, and I come in and see the players in the meeting room and on the practice field attacking each day like they are, it’s hard for my mind to wander much beyond what we’re doing in the here and now.”
Johnson will be expected to interview with several teams after the regular season, but he will not have the chance to take Chicago's (or any team's) opening until the Lions' season concludes.