Bengals Already Calling Free Agent QBs After Joe Burrow Injury
The Bengals' worst fears came true on Monday morning as, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, quarterback Joe Burrow will undergo surgery for the turf toe injury he suffered in the team's win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He will miss at least the next three months of the 2025 season.
Given the attrition at the position, and despite rostering a capable backup option in Jake Browning, Cincinnati has reportedly already begun calling around to free agent quarterbacks. Browning is currently the only signal caller on the Bengals' active roster, while veteran Brett Rypien is signed to the practice squad.
Browning played in nine games—and started seven—for the Bengals throughout the 2023 season while Burrow dealt with a wrist injury, throwing 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions while leading them to a 4-3 record. The 29-year-old will likely be called upon to take the reins, with whatever other option they bring in serving as a backup or scout team option.
Some names to watch on the free agent market include Desmond Ridder (who spend the offseason and training camp with Cincinnati), Mike White, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Taylor Heinicke. The Bengals head to Minnesota next Sunday to take on the Vikings at 1 p.m. ET.