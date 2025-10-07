SI

NFL World Was Perplexed by Bengals' Decision to Trade for Joe Flacco

Karl Rasmussen

Cleveland Browns traded QB Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns traded QB Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Bengals pulled the plug on the Jake Browning experiment on Tuesday, making a rare inter-division trade with the Browns in order to acquire veteran quarterback Joe Flacco.

Browning has struggled since stepping into the starting role in place of the injured Joe Burrow, and after another lackluster performance in Week 5, Cincinnati deemed it was time to find a replacement for their replacement.

Flacco struggled mightily in Cleveland across the four games he started this year, ultimately getting demoted in favor of third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel. Despite that, the Bengals felt he would be an immediate upgrade over Browning, who had eight interceptions in four games.

NFL fans didn't seem to think Flacco was the answer for Cincinnati, and there was plenty of debate as to whether he was truly an upgrade over Browning. The Bengals-Browns trade led to an abundance of mixed reactions across social media, with some expressing optimism about the move, with others failing to see how it was an improvement.

Flacco's first dance for the Bengals will come on Sunday against the Packers, a team Flacco beat with the Browns earlier this season.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/NFL