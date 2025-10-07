NFL World Was Perplexed by Bengals' Decision to Trade for Joe Flacco
The Bengals pulled the plug on the Jake Browning experiment on Tuesday, making a rare inter-division trade with the Browns in order to acquire veteran quarterback Joe Flacco.
Browning has struggled since stepping into the starting role in place of the injured Joe Burrow, and after another lackluster performance in Week 5, Cincinnati deemed it was time to find a replacement for their replacement.
Flacco struggled mightily in Cleveland across the four games he started this year, ultimately getting demoted in favor of third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel. Despite that, the Bengals felt he would be an immediate upgrade over Browning, who had eight interceptions in four games.
NFL fans didn't seem to think Flacco was the answer for Cincinnati, and there was plenty of debate as to whether he was truly an upgrade over Browning. The Bengals-Browns trade led to an abundance of mixed reactions across social media, with some expressing optimism about the move, with others failing to see how it was an improvement.
Flacco's first dance for the Bengals will come on Sunday against the Packers, a team Flacco beat with the Browns earlier this season.