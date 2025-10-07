SI

Browns to Trade Joe Flacco to Quarterback-Needy Bengals

Jake Browning has struggled under center in Cincinnati, and the franchise has now acquired Joe Flacco to replace him in Joe Burrow's absence.

The Bengals have traded for veteran quarterback Joe Flacco.
The Bengals, amid a tumultuous offensive season in the absence of star quarterback Joe Burrow, have traded for Browns veteran backup Joe Flacco, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

The Browns will send Flacco and a sixth-round pick in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

This seems like a perfect fit for Flacco and the Bengals. Cincinnati has struggled offensively the last few weeks with Burrow on the shelf and Jake Browning taking over. In three starts, Browning has completed 64.5% of his throws for 757 yards and six touchdowns to eight interceptions. The team has lost all three of Browning's starts.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer weighed in on the move, stressing how it's important for the Bengals to try their best to still be within playoff contention whenever Burrow is able to return:

As for Flacco, he was just benched in Cleveland for rookie Dillon Gabriel. In four starts, Flacco had completed just 58.1% of his throws for 815 yards and two touchdowns to six interceptions. However, the 40-year-old will have much better weapons at his disposal in Cincinnati, as the team looks for an offensive spark to salvage what could otherwise be a lost season without Burrow.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

