Bengals Change Plans on Trey Hendrickson After Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Deals
The Cincinnati Bengals broke the bank with new deals for Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on Sunday night and now they may be looking to hold on to another one of their stars, as the team is reportedly looking to keep Trey Hendrickson just weeks after allowing him to seek a trade.
The All-Pro defensive end led the NFL with 17.5 sacks last season. He is entering the final season of his current deal with the Bengals and is seeking an extension that would pay him upwards of $30 million per year.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini tweeted this update Monday morning: "Sources: Cincinnati is working to retain Trey Hendrickson and discussions are ongoing between the two sides. The Bengals are attempting to do what many in the league thought difficult and keep — and pay — all three of their stars."
The Bengals went 9-8 last season and missed the playoffs.