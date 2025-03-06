Bengals All-Pro Defensive End Trey Hendrickson Granted Permission to Seek Trade
Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who led the NFL with 17.5 sacks last season, has been granted permission by the franchise to seek a trade, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"It's been an honor and privilege to represent Cincinnati over the last four years," Hendrickson told Schefter. "I love this city and organization. I appreciate the privilege of now being allowed to explore my options."
Hendrickson is entering the final season of his current deal with the Bengals, which is set to pay him $15.8 million in base money. He is seeking a contract extension that would pay him upwards of $30 million per year in a new deal, and with the Bengals up against a cap crunch, it appears that Hendrickson could be a roster casualty.
Cincinnati has already placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Tee Higgins, and is aiming to work out a long-term extension with the veteran wide receiver. A Ja'Marr Chase contract extension is also looming this spring, as Chase is entering the final season of his rookie deal. Both Chase and Higgins are seeking significant pay days, and the Bengals can't pay everybody, so now Hendrickson appears primed to move on as the premier pass rushing option on the market.