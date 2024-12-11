Chase Brown Had Priceless Reaction to Learning He Could Be Fined for TD Celebration
Outside of a massive Jumbotron and curtainless windows that send beaming sun into the eyes of its players, Dallas' AT&T Stadium is also known for its oversized, red Salvation Army kettle that sits in the end zone during the holiday season.
Over the years, many players—most notably Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott—have used the bucket as a celebration prop after scoring a touchdown. The latest culprit? Bengals running back Chase Brown—who ran a screen pass from Joe Burrow in for a score on Monday night, and leapt into the kettle.
What Brown didn't know, however, was that the celebration could potentially subject him to an unsportsmanlike conduct fine from the NFL. His reaction to the news? Priceless.
"Do I really?" Brown responded upon finding out that he could be fine. "I hope not... Like big fine?"
He was then asked if it was worth it.
"No! Definitely not," he laughed. "I don't make enough money for that sh**."
Brown is currently on a four-year, $4.125 million contract with the Bengals, but his 1,000+ all-purpose yard 2024 could soon line him him up for another new payday.
After their win over the Cowboys on Monday night, Cincinnati is in Nashville this coming weekend to take on the Titans.