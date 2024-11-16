Fans Roasted Jerry Jones For Putting Sun Curtains Up for Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul
Last week during a Dallas Cowboys homegame, a possible CeeDee Lamb touchdown was not to be after Lamb had trouble seeing the pass from his quarterback because of sun glare coming in from one end of AT&T Stadium.
Discourse centered on the idea of curtains being an easy solution to the problem for late fall afternoon games when the sun is more of an issue. Jerry Jones condemned the idea several times over the last week.
Then, for the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match held at AT&T Stadium, curtains were drawn. It was just too ironic.
Fans had lots of jokes:
Jones's defense of curtains not being an option for Cowboys games was that it takes away from the whole design of AT&T Stadium, citing an emphasis on making the indoor stadium feel outdoors. He also said it would be foolish to change it since the sun, "goes on the category of home-field advantage," for the Cowboys.
A boxing match (and similarly, wrestling events that have also gotten the curtain treatment at AT&T Stadium) do call for a different feel than a football game. But just days after the sun debacle during another Cowboys loss, it's hard not to giggle.