How Myles Garrett's Record Contract Extension Compares to Other Star Defensive Players'
Myles Garrett signed a record-breaking contract extension with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday—a four-year extension averaging $40 million per year and includes $123.5 million in guaranteed money.
The deal makes Garrett the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history, which is something NFL fans just heard on March 5 when the Las Vegas Raiders signed their star pass rusher Maxx Crosby to an extension. Crosby's three-year extension is worth up to $106.5 million and includes $91.5 guaranteed. Just four days ago, this was the highest non-quarterback extension given out in NFL history.
So, how does Garrett's extension compare to other star defensive players' deals per year?
Garrett will be making $40 million a year, while Crosby's deal sets him up to make $35.5 million annually. Behind Crosby sits San Francisco 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa, who signed a five-year, $170 million extension in 2023. He earns $34 million per year.
There's a bigger gap when looking to the next two players. Jacksonville Jaguars star Josh Hines-Allen signed a five-year extension worth $150 million last spring, allowing him to make $28.25 annually. Then, Brian Burns secured a five-year, $141 million contract when signing with the New York Giants last offseason, putting him fifth on the list with a $28.2 million annual paycheck.
It's very possible Garrett won't hold this contract record for long, especially as some other NFL stars are due for contract extensions this offseason, such as Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons. The latter could easily sit on top of this pass rusher list soon.