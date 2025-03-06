Top Three Trey Hendrickson Destinations Following Trade Request From Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals sent shockwaves through the NFL on Thursday afternoon as, according to multiple reports, they've given star defensive end Trey Hendrickson permission to seek a trade.
Hendrickson led the NFL in sacks last season with 17.5, but is due $15.8 million in base salary in 2025 as the team looks to sign wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to long-term deals.
So now, at 30 years old, he looks to be on the move. Here are three teams that could (and should) trade for Trey Hendrickson:
Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders are ready to win now with budding star quarterback Jayden Daniels on a rookie contract and an experienced head coach in Dan Quinn.
Following their impressive run to the NFC championship in 2024, Washington kicked off its offseason with a major splash last Saturday, acquiring wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers. With the offense now in good shape, adding Hendrickson to their already solid defense that notched 43 sacks last season (11th in the NFL) could put them over the top.
According to Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz, the Commanders are expected to show interest in trading for Hendrickson.
Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers are in desperate need of a pass rusher with Khalil Mack set to hit free agency and Joey Bosa being released on Wednesday night.
Enter: Trey Hendrickson.
After already being tied to a potential DK Metcalf trade, the Chargers seem to be ready and willing to use both draft capital and their $90+ million in salary cap space to help improve from their 11–6 season in 2024 that ended with a loss to the Houston Texans in the wild-card round.
Add the 30-year-old sack monster in Hendrickson to a defense already manned with the likes of Derwin James, Asante Samuel Jr., and Daiyan Henley—and now you're cooking with gas.
Detroit Lions
Even with Aidan Hutchinson set to return from his devastating lower leg injury in 2025, the Lions still need help on the edge.
Detroit finished last season with 36 total sacks—good for just 23rd in the NFL—and outside of Hutchinson, who went down in Week 6, no individual finished with more than four.
As seen by the Philadelphia Eagles in their Super Bowl LIX win, getting pressure on the opposing quarterback is paramount to success in the NFL. The Lions adding Hendrickson to their defensive line opposite their other star end would make life incredibly difficult for the offenses on their schedule.
After coming up just shy of a Super Bowl title with the Bengals in 2021, perhaps Hendrickson will have a chance to hoist a Lombardi in Honolulu blue.