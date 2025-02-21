SI

Bengals Cut Veteran Defender in Cap-Saving Move as Big Free Agency Looms

Rankins tallied 18 total tackles and a sack for the Bengals in 2024.
The Cincinnati Bengals are making some roster adjustments ahead of the 2025 season. As first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter they released defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins on Friday.

Rankins started seven games for the Bengals in 2024—logging 18 total tackles and a sack—before missing their final 10 due to both a hamstring injury and a non-disclosed illness. He was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list in December.

The now-30-year-old signed a two-year, $24.5 million contract with the Bengals last March. As noted by Schefter, cutting him save Cincinnati $9.618 million against their salary cap in 2025.

This notably makes room for the flurry of players they'd ideally like to sign. According toOnSI's James Rapien, the team plans to not only place the franchise tag on pending free agent Tee Higgins, but also work towards signing him to a long-term extension with the team.

Additionally, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported this week that the Bengals are going to try and sign wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and defensive end Trey Hendrickson to long-term deals.

According to Over the Cap, the release of Rankins gives Cincinnati about $62 million in salary cap space to work with in 2025.

