Bengals to Place Franchise Tag on Star Receiver Tee Higgins
The Cincinnati Bengals intend to place the franchise tag on Tee Higgins for the second consecutive season, according to a report from James Rapien of Bengals Talk.
The 26-year-old Higgins has been hoping for a contract extension with the Bengals. The five-year veteran caught 73 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games last season in Cincinnati.
Rapien notes that while this is the second time that Higgins has been tagged by the Bengals, this time feels different. The Bengals are motivated to sign the star receiver to an extension as he enters his prime. It should be noted that Higgins switched agents in December, moving from David Mulugheta to Rocky Arceneaux and Caitlin Aoki of Alliance Sports.
Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow has been very vocal in vouching for a return of Higgins to the fold, and it appears that the team will be listening to the advice of their franchise quarterback as they look to retain one of his top targets.
