SI

Bengals Defender Explains Why He Wants to Rattle Joe Burrow in Practice

Cam Taylor-Britt knows that iron sharpens iron.

Tyler Lauletta

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt gestures to the fans during warmups against the Tennessee Titans.
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt gestures to the fans during warmups against the Tennessee Titans. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

Football fans are getting their first looks at their favorite teams ahead of the 2025 season this month with OTAs taking place across the league.

While the spring practices are far from telling with regard to which teams might be ready to challege for a Super Bowl, they are a good temperature check for the vibes of your favorite franchise.

In Cincinnati, the vibes seem pretty good. During spring practice, fourth-year cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt picked off perennial MVP contender Joe Burrow, and immediately celebrated by hurling the ball a mile into the air.

Asked about the moment after the practice session ended, Taylor-Britt had a simple explanation for why he celebrated with such gusto—he wants to do whatever it takes to get the best out of Burrow.

“That’s why I threw the ball as high as I could over there towards him,” Taylor-Britt said. “You saw the next play, we got him riled up. He took a deep shot on the other side of the field. That’s the type of quarterback that you want. You want shiesty to come out. Simple as that.”

Indeed, Burrow followed up his pick in practice with a deep bomb to superstar wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. "I knew he was pissed off when he threw that pick,” said receiver Tee Higgins of Burrow. “I didn’t know that was coming. I didn’t even see him give Ja’Marr that route. I just looked up and the ball was in the air and Ja’Marr was catching it.”

Burrow has proven time and time again that he is capable of stepping up in the biggest moments when his team needs him, even with 2024’s disappointing end to the season.

While we’re still a long way out from playing actual football, the Bengals seem to be in good spirits as they gear up for this year’s campaign.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tyler Lauletta
TYLER LAULETTA

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

Home/NFL