Bengals Defender Explains Why He Wants to Rattle Joe Burrow in Practice
Football fans are getting their first looks at their favorite teams ahead of the 2025 season this month with OTAs taking place across the league.
While the spring practices are far from telling with regard to which teams might be ready to challege for a Super Bowl, they are a good temperature check for the vibes of your favorite franchise.
In Cincinnati, the vibes seem pretty good. During spring practice, fourth-year cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt picked off perennial MVP contender Joe Burrow, and immediately celebrated by hurling the ball a mile into the air.
Asked about the moment after the practice session ended, Taylor-Britt had a simple explanation for why he celebrated with such gusto—he wants to do whatever it takes to get the best out of Burrow.
“That’s why I threw the ball as high as I could over there towards him,” Taylor-Britt said. “You saw the next play, we got him riled up. He took a deep shot on the other side of the field. That’s the type of quarterback that you want. You want shiesty to come out. Simple as that.”
Indeed, Burrow followed up his pick in practice with a deep bomb to superstar wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. "I knew he was pissed off when he threw that pick,” said receiver Tee Higgins of Burrow. “I didn’t know that was coming. I didn’t even see him give Ja’Marr that route. I just looked up and the ball was in the air and Ja’Marr was catching it.”
Burrow has proven time and time again that he is capable of stepping up in the biggest moments when his team needs him, even with 2024’s disappointing end to the season.
While we’re still a long way out from playing actual football, the Bengals seem to be in good spirits as they gear up for this year’s campaign.