Fellow Bengals Defender Had One Sad Emoji Reaction to Trey Hendrickson News

Ryan Phillips

Trey Hendrickson had 17.5 sacks for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024.
Trey Hendrickson had 17.5 sacks for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024.
The Cincinnati Bengals granted Trey Hendrickson's request to seek a trade on Thursday and his teammates are already reacting.

Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson took to X (formerly Twitter) and tweeted the melting smiley face emoji, which isn't great.

Wilson is clearly upset that the leader of the Bengals' defense is potentially on the move.

Hendrickson is coming off a season in which he was named first team All-Pro and made the Pro Bowl for the fourth consecutive season. The 30-year-old defensive end led the NFL with 17.5 sacks, his second season in a row hitting that number. In his four seasons with the Bengals, Hendrickson has racked up 57 sacks, and during his eight-year career his total is now up to 77.

The Bengals had planned to try and re-sign Hendrickson to a contract extension, but may not have the money to do so with Tee Higgins on the franchise tag for 2025 and Ja'Marr Chase in need of a long-term extension. Hendrickson is heading into the final year of his contract and is due to make $16 million in 2025.

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

