Fellow Bengals Defender Had One Sad Emoji Reaction to Trey Hendrickson News
The Cincinnati Bengals granted Trey Hendrickson's request to seek a trade on Thursday and his teammates are already reacting.
Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson took to X (formerly Twitter) and tweeted the melting smiley face emoji, which isn't great.
Wilson is clearly upset that the leader of the Bengals' defense is potentially on the move.
Hendrickson is coming off a season in which he was named first team All-Pro and made the Pro Bowl for the fourth consecutive season. The 30-year-old defensive end led the NFL with 17.5 sacks, his second season in a row hitting that number. In his four seasons with the Bengals, Hendrickson has racked up 57 sacks, and during his eight-year career his total is now up to 77.
The Bengals had planned to try and re-sign Hendrickson to a contract extension, but may not have the money to do so with Tee Higgins on the franchise tag for 2025 and Ja'Marr Chase in need of a long-term extension. Hendrickson is heading into the final year of his contract and is due to make $16 million in 2025.