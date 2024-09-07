Bengals Add Illness to Ja'Marr Chase's Injury Status for Opener vs. Patriots
The Cincinnati Bengals have listed star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase as questionable for Sunday's opener against the New England Patriots due to an illness, according to ESPN's Ben Baby.
Chase, who has been seeking a new contract all offseason, told reporters on Friday that he would play this season without an extension if an agreement wasn't reached.
The Bengals would certainly still like to get a deal done with Chase, who has been one of the NFL's top receivers since entering the league in 2021. In 45 career games across three seasons, Chase has caught 268 passes for 3,717 yards and 29 touchdowns.
The Bengals exercised the club option on Chase's rookie deal, which will keep him in Cincinnati through at least the 2025 season, but a contract extension is expected out of the star wide receiver's camp sooner rather than later.