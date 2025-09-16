Bengals' Jake Browning Had Unconventional Message to Self After Replacing Joe Burrow
After Joe Burrow went down with an unfortunate toe injury against the Jaguars on Sunday, backup quarterback Jake Browning was thrust into the action for the Bengals. It did not start off super well.
Coming in for Burrow in the second quarter, the Bengals managed a field goal off an interception from Trevor Lawrence before Browning threw a pick on the Bengals' ensuing drive. Browning went on to throw two touchdowns in the third quarter, but also threw an interception that led to a Jacksonville score.
The Jaguars took a 27-24 lead early in the fourth quarter, and two drives later, Browning threw his third pick of the game. Fortunately for Browning, the Jaguars did not score off that interception, giving him one last opportunity to help the Bengals either tie or win the game.
Browning said after the win that heading into that final drive, his approach was simply, "Be delusional."
"I think I had thrown three picks and somehow we still had a chance to win the game," Browning explained to reporters. "It sounds bad but you can't be afraid of the fourth in that situation because you have a chance to win it. ... Be a little delusion and keep being aggressive because the moment calls for it."
It worked. Browning led the Bengals on a 92-yard touchdown drive that won the game and moved Cincinnati to 2-0. The Bengals were of course helped by a number of mistakes from the Jaguars, as well as a controversial fourth-down penalty on Travis Hunter, but Browning ultimately got the job done.
With Burrow set to undergo surgery on his toe and miss at least three months, the Bengals will need Browning to keep being delusional. The Bengals finally got off to the 2-0 start they've long craved, and they need Browning to keep them afloat until Burrow is back to hopefully make a final postseason push.