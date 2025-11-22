Bengals Make Decision on Joe Burrow’s Status for Sunday vs. Patriots
Joe Burrow is ahead of schedule, but Bengals fans will have to wait at least one more weekend to see the franchise quarterback back under center.
Burrow returned as a full participant at Cincinnati practice ahead of Sunday’s game against the AFC-leading Patriots, signaling his potential return in time for the game. After going out with a grade 3 turf toe injury in Week 2 of the season, he was expected to return in December at the earliest following surgery. Instead, he is weeks ahead of schedule, but the Bengals will give him one more week of preparation.
In order for Burrow to return Sunday, Cincinnati would have to activate him by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. That will not happen, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Bengals will be without the suspended Ja’Marr Chase after his spitting incident with Jalen Ramsey and the Steelers. Toss in the difficulty of opponent, and Cincy’s 3–7 record, and it is understandable that they don’t want to rush Burrow back into a bad situation.
Backup quarterback Joe Flacco, the veteran acquired from the Browns at midseason, is expected to start once again, despite dealing with a shoulder injury of his own this week. He was not given an injury designation entering the weekend.
The decision makes it more likely that Burrow is active and ready to go on Thursday for a Thanksgiving Day game against the AFC North rival Ravens.