Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Announces Starting Quarterback for Week 6 vs. Packers

Joe Flacco will start in his first week with his new team.

Zac Taylor and the Bengals will have a new starting quarterback in Week 6 vs. Green Bay.
Zac Taylor and the Bengals will have a new starting quarterback in Week 6 vs. Green Bay. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced that newly acquired Joe Flacco will start for Cincinnati on Sunday against the Packers.

Flacco will take all the reps with the first-team offense.

Flacco was traded by the Browns to the Bengals on Tuesday, along with a seventh-round pick in exchange for a sixth-round selection. The move gives Flacco a fresh start after being benched for rookie Dillon Gabriel in Cleveland, while allowing Cincinnati to move in a different direction at quarterback after Jake Browning's tenuous play as a replacement for Joe Burrow.

The Bengals and Packers are set to kick at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

