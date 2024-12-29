Bengals’ Questionable Late-Game Clock Management Baffles NFL World
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor's clock management during the end of the Bengals' game against the Denver Broncos came into question after the Broncos managed to force overtime.
After Broncos quarterback Bo Nix threw an interception late with the game tied 17-17, the Bengals quickly drove the ball within the Broncos' five-yard line. The Broncos had just one timeout left, and Bengals running back Chase Brown wisely slid down before reaching the end zone to take time off the clock.
The clock would stop because of an injury to Brown, but surprisingly, the Bengals decided to go for the touchdown on the next play, second down. They still could have taken a knee to burn the Broncos' timeout or forced time to come off the clock. Instead, the Bengals scored right away, giving the Broncos the ball back with over a minute left.
The time remaining on the clock was enough for the Broncos, who drove down the field and took their final timeout before facing 4th down and short. With the game on the line for the Broncos, Nix threw an unbelievable touchdown to Marvin Mims, tying up the game and forcing overtime. Had he not had the extra timeout, Nix might not have been able to pull off that magic at the end of regulation.
The Bengals would go on to defeat the Broncos in overtime, but the NFL world was still unhappy with Taylor's clock management at the end of the game.
Thanks to the win, the Bengals remain alive in the playoff race. The Bengals will need to win next week, and get some help from elsewhere in the AFC, to clinch a spot in the postseason.