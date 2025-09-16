Bengals Sign Multiple Veteran QBs to Practice Squad Amid Joe Burrow Injury
As they stare down the prospect of months without quarterback Joe Burrow, the Bengals are reportedly adding to their stable of quarterbacks.
Cincinnati is signing quarterbacks Sean Clifford and Mike White to its practice squad, according to a a pair of Tuesday morning reports from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN. If confirmed, the signings will provide depth behind Jake Browning—who will step into the starting role with Burrow out due to a toe injury.
Clifford, 27, was a fifth-round pick of the Packers in 2023 after a lengthy career with Penn State. He has seen scare action in the NFL, missing on three pass attempts in the '23 season against the Bears and Vikings.
The 30-year-old White brings more experience. He started seven games for the Jets in 2021 and 2022, and spent time with the Dolphins in 2023 and Bills in 2024. White has thrown nine touchdowns against 13 interceptions in his career.
The Bengals, carrying a shaky 2-0 record, are face the similarly beat-up Vikings on Sunday.