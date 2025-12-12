Bengals Make Decision on Tee Higgins's Availability for Sunday vs. Ravens
Higgins will miss Sunday's game with a concussion.
Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will miss Sunday's divisional contest with the Ravens with a concussion, the team announced.
It is the second time this season that Higgins has missed playing time due to being in the concussion protocol.
Higgins caught six passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns in last Sunday's 39-34 loss to Buffalo, which was one of his best games of the season for the struggling Bengals. In 12 games this season, Higgins has caught 46 passes for 667 yards and nine touchdowns.
It'll be one less star receiver for Joe Burrow to throw to as the team tries to play spoiler to Baltimore's late-season charge to try to capture a playoff berth.
Kickoff between the Bengals and Ravens is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in Cincinnati.
