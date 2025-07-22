NFL World Reposts Bengals Star’s Beautiful Picture of Florida Sunrise During Holdout
Cincinnati Bengals training camp begins on Wednesday and it does not appear that star defensive end Trey Hendrickson will be there if his Instagram stories are any indication. With camp starting in Ohio in just a little more than 24 hours, Hendrickson posted a very pretty picture of a Florida sunrise on Tuesday morning.
Hendrickson, traveling on an unidentified highway somewhere in the Sunshine State, posted the picture sometime before 8 a.m. and the media was quick to pick up on its meaning. Multiple local and national reporters quickly reposted the very nice picture on their own social media with the prevailing message that it is unclear what this means for his contract negotiations.
Hendrickson is coming off one of the best seasons of his career and wants to get paid. He's had 17.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons and at least 13.5 in four of the last five years. He's been to four straight Pro Bowls and won Defensive Player of the Year in 2024.
Unfortunately, the team and the player have not been able to agree on a deal. While the most recent updates from the Bengals have been optimistic, the fact that he's in Florida the day before training camp is going to start seems like a bad sign. The good news is that actual football is still more than a month away and there are direct flights between Florida and Ohio.