Bengals Exec Provides Promising Update on Trey Hendrickson Contract Dispute
The Bengals and star defensive end Trey Hendrickson have been involved in heated contract discussions this offseason, but the team remains positive regarding the situation.
Although Hendrickson and the Bengals have yet to agree upon a contract extension for the four-time Pro Bowler, it sounds like the deal will eventually work out. Bengals executive Duke Tobin spoke about Hendrickson's contract dispute on Monday ahead of the team's training camp. All of his updates sounded promising in regards to keeping Hendrickson on the team in a new deal.
“We are not going to trade Trey. We are working on getting it done," Tobin said, via WLWT's Charlie Clifford. "We've been through a few [of these disputes]—and he pushes hard, he gets emotional. We never have an easy time of it. And if there's one thing that is consistent, it always gets done. I think this one will too.
“He’s an important part of our team," Tobin continued, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "He's a guy who has been very valuable. He has earned a raise and extension. We'll see if we can come together on something.”
We'll see if the two sides can come to an agreement before training camp begins on Wednesday.
Hendrickson has been outspoken about his disappointment from the Bengals' side of things throughout his contract dispute this offseason. The two sides did begin discussing an extension again last month, so hopefully something will work out soon for Hendrickson.