Every NFL Fan Was Calling Dibs on Bengals' Trey Hendrickson After Trade News
Cincy has given the star DE permission to seek a trade.
In this story:
In a shocking move, the Cincinnati Bengals have granted star defensive end Trey Hendrickson permission to seek a trade, presumably because it might cost too much to keep 2024's sack leader on the roster next season.
And while this is sad news for Bengals, it is wonderful news for the rest of the NFL, as evidenced by fans of every other team immediately chiming in and calling dibs on the 30-year-old edge rusher.
Take a look at that reaction below:
