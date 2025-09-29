Bengals vs. Broncos: Three Bold Predictions for Week 4 ‘Monday Night Football'
The Bengals and Broncos will take the field Monday night for a prime-time showdown at Mile High Stadium. For Cincinnati, it's a chance to reset after their blowout loss to the Vikings in Week 3. They're looking to rally after what looks like a season-ending injury to Joe Burrow, with Jake Browning hoping to solidify his status as the team's starting quarterback.
As for Denver, they're off to a disappointing 1-2 start and in need of a bounce back. Both their losses have been close games, falling by a combined total of four points to the Colts and Chargers. After a strong rookie year, Bo Nix has been off to a sluggish start in 2025, but a matchup against an injury-depleted Bengals team could be exactly what he needs to find his groove.
With kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, let's cook up some bold predictions for Monday night's game. I'm not expecting a strong showing from Cincinnati, whose struggles I anticipate will continue in Week 4. For Denver, the stage is set for a bounce-back week after a couple of tough losses, and I think Nix will rise to the occasion during prime time.
Broncos Defense Records Three Turnovers and Three Sacks
The Broncos defense has just one interception through their first three games and a total of four turnovers. What better way for the secondary to get going than a matchup against Browning and the Bengals, who have struggled through the air since he took over the starting role.
In his two games as a starter, Browning has thrown four interceptions and been sacked four times. Patrick Surtain will likely be lined up against Ja'Marr Chase, a player whom Browning might end up forcing the ball to if the offensive is struggling. If he wants to lean on Chase, he'll have to get through one of the best DBs in the sport, and that won't be an easy feat. With coverage likely to be tight, Browning may have some difficulties getting the ball out quickly, something that won't bode well up against a Broncos defense that leads the NFL with 4.0 sacks per game.
Bo Nix Throws Two Touchdowns and Rushes for One
Bo Nix is in need of a big game, and the stage might just be set for him to have exactly that on Monday night. Nix has only reached 200 passing yards once this season, and has just one game with multiple touchdowns. I'm expecting the former Oregon Duck to get back on track in a big way against a Bengals defense that let up 27 points to the Jaguars and 48 to the Vikings, though only three offensive touchdowns were scored by Minnesota.
In his last meeting with Cincinnati, Nix was stellar. He threw for three touchdown passes and 219 yards while completing over 77% of his passes in an overtime loss. I'm anticipating a similarly productive game from Nix, with three total touchdowns in Week 4, including one on the ground.
Jake Browning Gets Benched for Brett Rypien
The Bengals' quarterback situation is not one to be envious of. Browning looks locked in as the starter, at least for now, but just how patient will the Bengals be if he continues to throw interceptions at his current rate? Browning is throwing an interception on 8.5% of his pass attempts. The league average typically hovers around 2.4-2.5%. With five interceptions on 59 passes in 2025, Browning has not proven that he can protect the football. If those woes continue against a formidable Broncos secondary, it's not unlikely that Zac Taylor will replace him with Brett Rypien.
Rypien wouldn't inspire too much confidence from fans, but if he enters the game, there's a good chance this one is already out of reach for Cincinnati.