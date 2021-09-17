Game Predictions: All Bengals Staff Gives Picks for Sunday's Game Against Bears

CINCINNATI — The Bengals upset the Vikings in Week 1. Will they win back-to-back games for just the second time in the Zac Taylor era?

Cincinnati heads to Chicago to take on Andy Dalton, Justin Fields and the Bears on Sunday.

The team at AllBengals made our predictions for Sunday's matchup. Check them out below!

Elise Jesse, AllBengals Insider

Season Record: 0-1

The Bengals have a good shot to snatch a win on the road this week in Chicago. The Bears allowed 386 total yards and 34 points in their loss to the Rams last week. If Taylor continues to lead an aggressive offensive scheme like last week, Joe Burrow will have another explosive passing game.

Additionally, I want to see the Bengals' defense continue their steamroll mentality right out of the gate. Shut down the run, collapse the pocket, fluster Dalton and get off the field as soon as possible to give Burrow and his crew as many opportunities as possible to put up points at Soldier Field.

Prediction: Bengals 21, Bears 13

Russ Heltman, AllBengals Contributor

Season Record: 1-0

The Cincinnati Bengals start shaking off the road woes this week in the Windy City. The franchise is 1-19-1 in their last 21 road games, but that trend flips when they meet an overrated defense and a quarterback that can't execute in the red zone.

The Bengals open up the game plan more this week and lean on Burrow's arm as they attack the weak Bears secondary with quick passing. The Bears are dealing with injuries on their interior, and that should be enough for Cincinnati to control the clock in a grind-out affair.

Prediction: Bengals 23, Bears 17

Nicole Zembrodt, AllBengals Contributor

Season Record: 1-0

Matthew Stafford scorched the Bears' defense last week passing for 321 yards and three touchdowns. It doesn't get easier with Burrow and company coming to Soldier Field.

On the other side of the ball, the defensive line could have another field day against the Chicago offensive line. The defense will need to be ready for both Dalton and Fields to play. Could they cause enough pressure to force the Bears to pull Dalton? The Bengals go into Week 2 as the underdog (again) and come out victorious (again).

Prediction: Bengals 30, Bears 23

Blake Jewell, AllBengals Contributor

Season Record: 0-1

Coming off an overtime win against the Vikings, I think the Bengals offense will use a similar style against the Bears, getting Joe Mixon going in the run game. I also think Tyler Boyd will be more involved this week, giving them more yards up the middle. The Bengals should take advantage of the Bears decision to start Dalton over Fields at quarterback. I think the game will be tight, but the Bengals close it out late in the game.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Bears 17

Mike Santagata, AllBengals Film Analyst

Season Record: 0-1

The Bears mirror the Vikings in quite a few different ways. They have similar offensive lines, another stud edge rusher, and some corners you can pick on. The biggest difference is the Bengals will be on the road, rather than at home. The Bears are also a team that will be looking to prove that they are better than their performance on Sunday.

With all of that said I think that this Bengals group is going to be too much for the Bears struggling secondary. I think this could be a big Boyd game working from the slot and moving the chains. If the Bengals defensive line gives a similar performance to last week, this could be a bigger win than most anticipate.

Prediction: Bengals 24, Bears 14

James Rapien, AllBengals Publisher

Season Record: 0-1

Some may laugh, but this is a must-win game for Taylor and the Bengals. If they're going to be a playoff contender, then they need to beat Dalton, Fields and the Bears in Chicago.

Their secondary is much weaker than we've come to expect from a team like the Bears. Cincinnati should be able to get Ja'Marr Chase, Boyd and Tee Higgins the ball early and often.

This is their first game on the road in front of thousands of opposing fans since 2019. Cincinnati will have some penalties and a few turnovers that keep it close, but Burrow and his trio of wide-outs are too much for Dalton and the Bears.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Bears 23

For more on this matchup, watch the video below.

