September 15, 2021
Joe Mixon Named Ground Player of the Week After Standout Week 1 Performance

The 25-year-old was dominant in his 2021 debut.
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon was named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week after a stellar performance against the Vikings. 

Mixon finished with 129 rushing yards on 29 carries and a touchdown. He also had four receptions for 23 yards. 

"It was fun to watch. It's just such a great weapon to have," head coach Zac Taylor said. "There were some great looks in the run game and there were some looks where we had to have some yards after contact. I haven't looked that up, but I'm sure he had a lot of yards after contact, two on the perimeter. Just really good to see from Joe. That's something we really missed over three-fourths of last season. It's good to have him back, his energy and he's playing with a lot of confidence right now."

Mixon only appeared in six games last season due to a foot injury. Not only is he back, but he's off to a great start in 2021.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more with the season opener just a few days away!

-----

