Tee Higgins is Shedding No. 85, Wants to Make a Name for Himself

CINCINNATI — Tee Higgins wears No. 85, but he won't be for much longer. The second-year wide receiver is changing his number to No. 5 next season.

Higgins wore No. 5 during his three seasons at Clemson. Wide receivers are allowed to wear single-digit numbers this season thanks to a new rule change that was passed in the offseason.

"I'm going back to five," Higgins said. "It's not that big of a deal, but I just felt like Chad (Johnson) has done so much for this organization and I just got a good feeling that his number is gonna get lifted one day and I just want to make a name for myself. I keep seeing on Twitter 'Ochocinco 2.0.' I don't want to be a 2.0. No disrespect to Chad, he's a great receiver, I just don't want to be a 2.0 for myself. I want to be a Tee Higgins 1.0, number five. Just go out there and make a name for myself for this organization."

Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson helped make the No. 85 famous during his decade long run in Cincinnati. He has the most receptions (751), yards (10,783) and touchdowns (66) in Bengals' history.

Higgins hasn't talked to Johnson about the change. He'll wear 85 for the rest of the season and the number change will become official in 2022.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more with the season opener just a few days away!



You May Also Like:

Ja'Marr Chase to Doubters: "Enjoy the Show"

Watch: Film Breakdown of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase

Joe Mixon Named Ground Player of the Week

Bengals Sign Veteran Safety, Place Ricardo Allen on Injured Reserve

Film Review: How Joe Burrow and the Bengals Beat the Vikings

Evan McPherson Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Carson Palmer Praises Joe Burrow After Week 1 Win

Bengals Ranked Lower Than Expected in Latest Power Rankings

Cincinnati opens as underdogs in Week 2 Matchup against Chicago

Jessie Bates Plans to Play "Pissed Off" After Not Getting Contract Extension

Look: A Snap Count Breakdown from the Bengals' Win over the Vikings

Joe Burrow Sees Growth in the Bengals Following Win over Minnesota

Top Takeaways from the Bengals' 27-24 Opening Week Win

Winners and Losers from the Bengals' Win Over the Vikings

Three Down Look: Breakdown of the Bengals' Season Opening Win

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win, Evan McPherson Gets Game Ball

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Vikings 27-24 in Season Opener

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook