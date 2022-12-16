Bengal Bets: Top Picks As Joe Burrow's Bengals Face Tom Brady's Buccaneers

Defensive injuries on both sides of the ball will lead to enough points in this game for an over.

With or without Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins, Cincinnati's offense is consistent enough to get near 30 points in this game against a defense ranked 21st in EPA/play since Week 8 and 19th in dropback EPA over that span.

The only big hang-up for this over is the continued insanity from Tampa running the ball. No team is worse on the ground (948 total rushing yards), and recently it's been better—but not good by any means (19th in EPA/rush since Week 8, 20th in success rate). Brady should continue his historic throwing pace in this game.

That could be trouble if Cincinnati has to start two rookies in the secondary.

According to Jay Morrison, Brady when facing two rookie cornerbacks in his career is 116 of 164 (70.7%) for 1,570 yards, 12 TDs, 3 INTs, 9.6 YPA, and a 117.7 passer rating. Mike Hilton and Jalen Davis haven't practiced as of this writing, and Chidobe Awuzie is done for the year, tabbing rookies Cam Taylor-Britt and Dax Hill to start.

Only one of those Brady games came in the last ten years, but it's still a scenario where he thrives. He finds the endzone enough with his arm, and the Bengals' hyper-efficiency on offense continues.