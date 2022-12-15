Injury Roundup: Multiple Bengals' Defensive Pieces Miss Thursday Practice

The injury list is getting full in Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a pretty long injury report after Thursday's practice.

Starting in the secondary, Mike Hilton (knee) and Jalen Davis (thumb) have now missed both practices this week, putting their status in serious doubt for Sunday's game.

Dax Hill will likely start for the first time in his career if both can't go on Sunday. Trey Hendrickson (wrist) and Hayden Hurst (calf) both missed practice again. Don't expect them to play against Tampa.

Tyler Boyd (finger) logged another limited practice along with Tee Higgins (hamstring) and Trent Taylor (hamstring).

Joe Burrow (elbow) stayed on the injury report but was full go. As was Joseph Ossai (shoulder), who got banged up against the Browns.

Cincinnati battles the Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET this Sunday. Fans can watch on CBS via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

