Bengals Injury Report: Joe Burrow Adds New Injury Ahead of Browns Matchup

The Bengals are 2-4 this season.

Russ Heltman

Dec 31, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Injuries mostly stayed away from the Bengals again on Thursday as the latest report is clean other than one key piece. Joe Burrow (shin) popped up with a new ailment but still went full in the session

The only notable injury limiting action lies with DJ Turner II (ankle).

Check out the full injury report:

Bengals Injuries
Bengals Injuries / Bengals Injury Report

Published |Modified
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

