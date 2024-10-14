Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 17-7 Win Over New York Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Bengals beat the Giants 17-7 on Sunday night to improve to 2-4 on the season. Here are our winners and losers from the primetime matchup:
Winners
Bengals’ Defense
The Bengals’ defense has struggled in recent weeks. We know it, they know it, everyone knows it. They held the Giants to seven points, had one interception and two turnovers on downs. It was a big night for Lou Anarumo’s crew.
BJ Hill and Trey Hendrickson
Hill and Hendrickson led the way for a Bengals’ defensive front that needed its’ veterans to step up. Hill had seven tackles, two quarterback hits and two passes defensed. He helped force the interception by hitting Daniel Jones as he was throwing.
Meanwhile, Hendrickson had two sacks, three quarterback hits and two tackles for loss. The “H Brothers” led the way on Sunday night.
DJ Turner II
Turner had one pass defensed, but it was one of the biggest plays of the game. The second-year cornerback knocked the ball away
Ryan Rehkow/Tycen Anderson
Rehkow had six punts for 278 yards (46.3 average) and a long of 57-yards. Four of his six punts were inside the 20. Anderson is a big part of that, as the third-year safety racked up two big tackles on special teams.
Losers
The Giants
Obviously they lost the game, but they had their chances. Two missed field goals in the fourth quarter, a Chase Brown fumble that they should’ve, would’ve, could’ve recovered.
There’s plenty of things the Bengals can do better. Joe Burrow acknowledged that in his postgame news conference. They also needed a win and they got it. We can spend the rest of the week dissecting what needs to be better, but on Sunday night the Bengals did exactly what they needed to do: win.
