All Bengals

Bengals Injury Report: Depth Chart Relatively Healthy As Browns Week Begins

The Bengals are trying to shake a rough recent road record in this rivalry.

Russ Heltman

Oct 13, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II (20) react after being called for pass interference during the third quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II (20) react after being called for pass interference during the third quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are pretty healthy to start Browns week.

Only DJ Turner (ankle) popped up after practice with a limited designation, while everyone else went full with no new ailments. Meanwhile, Cleveland is set to get healthier with star running back Nick chubb expected to play.

Check out the full injury report below:

Bengals Injury Report
Bengals Injury Report / Bengals Injury Report

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Win Over Giants

Cincinnati Bengals' B.J. Hill Makes Emotional, Triumphant Return to MetLife, Helps Defense Snap Dubious Streak

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 17-7 Win Over New York Giants

Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow's Run and Clutch Plays on Defense Help Bengals Beat Giants 17-7

Watch: Bengals Strike On Opening Drive With Career-Long TD From Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals Players Question Lack of Aggression in OT Possession as Team Repeats Mistake From 2021 Loss

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Amarius Mims Gives Injury Update After Leaving Sunday's Game, Then Returning

Evan McPherson Shoulders Blame, But Ryan Rehkow's Botched Hold Costs Bengals in Overtime Loss to Ravens

'I Ran a Sh--ty Route' - Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Takes Blame for Game-Swinging Interception

Look: Cincinnati Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Attending Sunday's Bengals-Ravens Game

Bengals Elevate Cornerback Jalen Davis Ahead of Sunday's Showdown With Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Set to Make Debut Against Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals Waive Former Third Round Pick, Activate Myles Murphy and McKinnley Jackson

Cincinnati Bengals' Defense Focused on Fixing Issues Ahead of Crucial AFC North Matchup With Baltimore Ravens

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 38-33 Loss to Washington Commanders

-----

Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published |Modified
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+