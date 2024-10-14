Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow's Run and Clutch Plays on Defense Help Bengals Beat Giants 17-7
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Bengals beat the Giants 17-7 on Sunday night. They improve to 2-4 on the season. They've won two of their last three games and are 2-1 on the road this season.
Here are our postgame observations:
Big Play
DJ Turner II broke up Daniel Jones' pass intended for Darius Slayton on 4th-and-3 at the Bengals' 36-yard line with 3:01 left with Cincinnati clinging to a 10-7 lead.
It was a huge play in the game by a defense that needed to step up this week. The Bengals' offense was able to run the clock out on the following possession.
Joe Burrow found Andrei Iosivas for a 29-yard gain on 3rd-and-12 to secure the win.
Fast Start
Burrow and the Bengals got off to a fast start—literally. The 27-year-old ran for a 47-yard touchdown on the opening possession of the game.
Burrow was clocked at 19.86 mph, which is the fastest speed of his career. The score gave Cincinnati a 7-0 lead.
Offense Stalls
The Bengals' offense punted on five-straight possessions and fumbled on their sixth possession following their touchdown on the opening drive of the game.
A unit that scored at least 33 points in three-straight contests struggled, in large part due to the Giants' defensive front. New York sacked Burrow four times and had six tackles for loss. He was pressured on 47% of his dropbacks according to Next Gen Stats.
Burrow completed 19-of-28 passes for 208 yards. Tee Higgins led the Bengals with seven receptions for 77 yards on seven targets. Ja'Marr Chase had five catches for 72 yards, including a 33-yarder that helped the Bengals get into field goal range. Evan McPherson kicked the go-ahead field goal eight plays later—a 37-yarder that gave Cincinnati a 10-7 lead.
Turnover Battle
The Bengals forced one turnover and two turnovers on downs.
BJ Hill hit Daniel Jones as he was throwing, which caused the pass to pop up in the air and allowed Germaine Pratt to come down with an easy interception.
The offense picked up two first downs, but ultimately had to punt.
The Bengals got off the field again when the Giants went for it on 4th-and-2 in the third quarter. Mike Hilton knocked the ball away from Wan'dale Robinson to force the turnover on downs.
The Bengals took over at the Giants' 38-yard line, but Zack Moss fumbled three plays later. New York went on a 16-play, 79-yard drive that ended in a one-yard touchdown run by Tyrone Tracy.
Up Next
The Bengals play the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. ET.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Bengals Players Question Lack of Aggression in OT Possession as Team Repeats Mistake From 2021 Loss
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Amarius Mims Gives Injury Update After Leaving Sunday's Game, Then Returning
Evan McPherson Shoulders Blame, But Ryan Rehkow's Botched Hold Costs Bengals in Overtime Loss to Ravens
'I Ran a Sh--ty Route' - Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Takes Blame for Game-Swinging Interception
Cincinnati Bengals Week 4 Report Card: Offense and Special Teams Shine
Cincinnati Bengals Snap Count Analysis: DJ Turner Outplays Cam Taylor-Britt
Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals’ 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers
Cincinnati Bengals Find Halftime Holy Grail in 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers
Joe Burrow Shares 5 Reasons Why Bengals Should Be Excited About Rest of 2024 Season
Watch: Zac Taylor Gives Out Game Balls, Bengals Celebrate Win Over Panthers
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals’ 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers
Postgame Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Beat Carolina Panthers for First Win Of Season
Trey Hendrickson Suffers Stinger in Cincinnati Bengals’ Win Over Carolina Panthers
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 38-33 Loss to Washington Commanders
Report: Joe Burrow Makes Notable Change to Pregame Warmup With Basketball Shots
-----
Join the 47,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast