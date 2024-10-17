Joe Burrow Shares Key to Cincinnati Bengals Beating Cleveland Browns in AFC North Showdown
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is 1-5 in six career starts against the Browns. He's never won in Cleveland.
What's the key to beating the Browns on Sunday to improve to 3-4 on the season? It might be the run game.
Burrow is confident that Cincinnati will be able to establish the run in the AFC North showdown.
"I think we’ll be able to run the ball well on Sunday. I like the run game plan," Burrow said. "We’ll see how it plays out. We’ll be ready to drop back 50 times if we need to just like always, but be nice to have a big time game on the ground."
The Bengals are averaging 4.6 yards-per-carry this season, which is significantly higher than their 2023 average (4.0). They're also running for 11 more yards per contest on average (100-89) on one less attempt per game (23-22).
Another key for the Bengals is getting off to a fast start. The Browns have built an early lead in their wins over Cincinnati. Starting fast and taking Cleveland's crowd out of the game is important—and it would give the Bengals a chance to stick with the running game.
Related: "It's Terrible" — Bengals Discuss Losing Streak in Cleveland
"Very important," Burrow said when asked about a fast start. "We know what they like to do offensively. We know what they like to do defensively. They like to run the ball and rush the passer. If we can get out on them early it makes them play the game a different way then they have against us the last several years. We’ll play the game however it ends up playing out and we’ll be ready for it. Just like every week you want to get off to a fast start. "
The Bengals haven't won in Cleveland since 2017. They'll look to change that on Sunday.
