Cincinnati Bengals Offense Heating Up After Impressive Win Over Atlanta Falcons

The Bengals took a turn in the right direction after dominating the Falcons 35-17 Sunday. They never trailed in the game, scoring on their first four possessions.

Joe Burrow threw for 344 yards and three touchdowns as he went 21-of-25 with 158.3 passer rating in the first half. He and the offense were able to move the ball up and down the field all game.

Burrow finished 34-of-42 for 481 yards (third-most in team history) and three touchdowns plus a score on the ground.

"I'm feeling comfortable," Burrow said. "We're getting the timing down. We're starting to find a rhythm as an offense. We're finding our stride."

Slow starts and playing from behind plagued Cincinnati's offense to begin the season. They seemed to be missing a beat early on—whether it was Burrow's time in the pocket, lack of explosive plays, or sharing the wealth to different offensive weapons. They didn't have those issues on Sunday.

Tyler Boyd led all receivers with eight catches for a career-high 155 yards and one touchdown. Boyd's touchdown reception was a 60-yard bomb on the first possession of the game.

Ja'Marr Chase followed with eight receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Chase continues to beat man coverage and is a YAC (yards-after-catch) monster. He knew Burrow was going to throw him the ball on his first score due to man coverage. Burrow's 32-yard pass was the best "dime" Chase has caught according to the receiver. His second touchdown was an impressive 41-yard catch and run.

Tee Higgins was just seven yards shy of the receivers hitting the trifecta for 100-yard receiving games, finishing with five catches for 93 yards.

Hayden Hurst added six receptions for 48 yards, while Joe Mixon had three catches for 33 yards and 58 rushing yards.

In the first five games, the offense averaged 335.6 yards per game (including Week 1 overtime vs. Steelers) and 21.6 points per game. They had seven turnovers over that span. Over the last two weeks, Cincinnati is averaging 442.5 yards per game and 32.5 points per game.

"Consistency," Burrow said when asked what's next for this offense. "Every single game we've had spots where we were really good. It's about sustaining it over a whole game. Stringing together games where we're lights out. We've done that the last two weeks. We've got to continue to do it."

Each of the Bengals three losses have been by three points or less. After the up and down start to the season, the team never wavered as they have won four of the last five games.

“I hope you all listened to me when I got up here at 0-2 and said, ‘Just be patient, this season is very young, we know what type of team we have, I know the faith that I have in these players and coaches,'" Zac Taylor said. "This season is still in its infancy stages. Today gave us a chance to separate a little bit, and that’s what we need, but we know what’s on task next week: Monday Night Football at Cleveland—that’s a big game for us. Guys will be amped up and ready to go. It gives us an extra day to get healthy, and our guys are ready for the challenge.”

The Bengals will look to continue to their hot streak as they travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns in a pivotal division game on Monday Night Football on Oct. 31 at 8:15 p.m. ET.

