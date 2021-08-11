For Quinton Spain, the Left Side is the Best Side

The 30-year-old is hoping to make the Bengals better in the trenches.

CINCINNATI — When Quinton Spain signed with the Bengals last October, he had no idea he would appear in a game just two days later.

The 30-year-old ended up playing in most of Cincinnati's 31-20 win over the Titans, even though he had only gone through a walk through with the team.

Spain was the Bengals left guard for all but one possession, instantly proving his worth on a young, battered unit. Ultimately, he started at both guard spots and at right tackle for Cincinnati over the final eight games.

"It was a challenge," Spain said. "When I came here, and they made me play on the first week when I got here, I’m just thinking I just need to know which way the call is, where I got to go. It’s easy if I’m playing beside the center. I got to block or shade. That’s my mindset. I’ve got to break things down so when they put me at different positions. If I play guard I know what the tackle is doing because I’m working with them and the center I’m working with them. So when they flip you on a different side, all you got to do is get in your stance. It’s still the same mind set, still the same play. But instead of being front side, you’re the back side. It’s just a mind set.

Spain's versatility and willingness to do whatever it takes to help is team made him an offseason target for the Bengals. Having a former undrafted free agent that's carved out a nice NFL career is exactly the type of player you want setting the tone for young guys like Jackson Carman and D'Ante Smith.

Coming back to Cincinnati was an easy decision for the veteran.

"I knew I was going to come back here. It wasn’t no if, ands or buts about it," Spain said. "I knew it was the best situation for me. So once the season was over, I talked to the coach. I told them I want to come back. And then I told my agent I’m going to come back. I don’t care what they offer me or whatever. I’m coming back because I have a better chance here... They need older guys in the room to help the younger guys they have, teach them the way. And I felt like as me, being a good veteran, I should be able to do that. So I wanted to come back here and help."

Spain is listed as the Bengals starting left guard, but he's still taking reps on the right side in practice. It would be a surprise if he wasn't named a starter before the regular season opener.

Spain is ready to compete every day and play wherever he's needed, but even he admits that the left side is his best side.

“Left is my best," Spain said with a smile. “That’s what I was in here for and that’s where I’ve made my living at.”

