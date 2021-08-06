Joe Mixon Bullish on Bengals' Offense: 'Everybody Should Be Very Excited'

The 25-year-old believes Cincinnati will light up the scoreboard this season

CINCINNATI — Plenty of people are happy that football season is starting, but no on is excited as Bengals running back Joe Mixon.

The 25-year-old was all smiles on Friday when he met with the media for the first time this year.

Mixon missed the final 10 games of last season with a foot injury. He's 100% healthy, in great shape and looking forward to having a career year.

"I feel great," he said with a big smile. "I’m just ready to roll, get this ball rolling."

Mixon is all-in on the Bengals' revamped offense. He praised the offensive line, is a big believer in Frank Pollack's wide zone rushing attack and believes they're going to score early and often this season.

"Everybody should be very excited about the offense," Mixon said. "I know for me, we got a really four-headed monster. If you want to, I guess, include Joe (Burrow), it’s the Fabulous Five, you know what I’m saying? To me, like I said, man, it’s great things to come. I feel like there’s going to be a lot of points scored. I know Joe is going to run it how he runs it. For me, I try to do whatever that I can to put the team in the best position to win. Everybody’s looking forward to it. I just can’t wait until Week 1."

Mixon has the talent to be one of the top running backs in the NFL. Throw in a scheme he believes in with guys like Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd?

The "fabulous five" could help take the Bengals' offense to new heights.

