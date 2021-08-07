Joe Burrow Not Expected to Play in Bengals' First Preseason Game Against Buccaneers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' first preseason game is one week away. They head to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers on Aug. 14.
Even though star quarterback Joe Burrow is fully cleared, don't expect to see him take any snaps against the defending Super Bowl champions.
"I could pretty well say he likely won't play in this first one," Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said on Saturday. "Maybe the second or third one, if he does, it might be in that time frame.
"I haven't really gotten that far. For me, mentally it's not really a decision that I get to make, so I try not to concern myself with it. But he's just got to feel confident enough that he would want to go out to a live rush. And if he is and he wants to do it and everybody that's in charge of that decision says yes, then I'm all for it. And if we decide that's not what we're going to do, then so be it."
Burrow has made it clear that he wants to play in the preseason, although there's a chance that Bengals owner Mike Brown, head coach Zac Taylor and the rest of the organization decide to hold him out of all three contests as he continues to recover from a torn left ACL.
The Bengals play in Washington on Aug. 20, before wrapping up the preseason at home against the Dolphins on Aug. 28.
Watch Callahan's entire news conference below.
