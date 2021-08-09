Auden Tate Receives Praise: He's a 'Monster in a Room Full of Big People'
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have one of the best wide receiver rooms in the NFL. Their trio of Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Ja'Marr Chase has a chance to be dominant this season.
The good news is they have a fourth guy who's capable of making a splash at wide receiver.
Auden Tate only had 14 receptions for 150 yards last season, but he's off to a good start in camp. His stellar play caught Albert Breer's attention.
"Tate is a monster in a room full of big people (for the position), and catching everything in camp," Breer wrote in his latest column for the MMQB.
Tate isn't a speedster, but he's one of the best in the NFL at making contested catches and being able to high-point the ball.
He's gotten regular reps with the first-team offense, which bodes well for his chances of having an actual role this season, even though it's a crowded wide receiver room.
