Ex-Falcons Safety Compares Joe Burrow to Matt Ryan

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow has been compared to plenty of great quarterbacks. From Tom Brady to Kurt Warner and everyone in between.

Bengals safety Ricardo Allen sees a lot of similarities between Burrow and Matt Ryan.

Allen spent the first six years of his career in Atlanta. He got a first-hand look at Ryan on a daily basis.

"When I’m watching his confidence when he has a lot of moving pieces going on because they do a lot of motioning and shifting like that and it seems like he’s able to get them in a good play in the best situation," Allen said. "You can tell sometimes he has a big tool box of plays to go where he notices a coverage early, he can check the play and get them into favorable matchups. He does that really well. The balls he throws sometimes to the middle of the field, he’s got a good rope on it. There aren’t too many quarterbacks that can lift the ball up and make it drop. Some of them just keep it on the same trajectory. He actually knows how to switch it up. The small things. Put it over the linebacker, make sure you get it down before the safety gets a hit on his players. Matt is really good at it. You’ll see (Tom) Brady does it, too."

Allen signed a one-year deal with the Bengals this offseason. He's currently dealing with a minor injury, but is expected to be their third safety behind Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell.

Burrow showed some frustration after struggling in multiple training camp practices. Allen believes that fire will go a long way when the games start to count.

"I like to see a little frustration in your quarterback because it matters to him. Because he feels like he can make every throw and hit everybody," Allen said. "On the field. And he can. So when you’re not clicking so much, I like to see a little bit of that frustration because you know it matters to him and he’s going to get it right. I like them to miss some of those throws in practice because that means they’re going to think about it in the game. They’re going to talk about it. Sometimes you need a little bit of failure early. It helps you in the long run."

It's high praise from Allen, who was in Atlanta when Ryan won the MVP and led the Falcons to the Super Bowl.

Bengals fans would like nothing more than for Burrow to do the same thing in Cincinnati.

