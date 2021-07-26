Ken Anderson Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Joe Burrow: 'He's Probably Better Than Me'
CINCINNATI — Ken Anderson is one of four legends that will be inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor on Sept. 30.
Anderson, who's considered the best quarterback in Bengals' history, had big-time praise for Joe Burrow
"He's probably a little bit better [than me]. I think he's going to be the best quarterback in Bengals history," Anderson told Dan Hoard on the Bengals Booth Podcast.
Burrow's only played in 10 NFL games, but he was impressive as a rookie. Despite the flashes of potential, he has a long way to go if he wants to leapfrog Anderson as the top quarterback in team history.
"If you look at when I played and had success, when Boomer (Esiason) played and had tremendous success—the common thread is what were our teammates around us like? We had very good football teams," Anderson continued. "Joe has got all the qualities to take the Bengals where we need to go and I think we just gotta get all the parts around him to let him do his job."
The Bengals upgraded the offensive line this offseason and added a dynamic weapon in Ja'Marr Chase. There's no reason why Burrow can't post big numbers this season as long as the offensive line can do their part in the trenches.
Listen to Hoard's entire conversation with Anderson below.
