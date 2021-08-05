The Bengals Don't Seem Worried About Lack of Depth at Offensive Tackle
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offensive line depth is being tested early in training camp.
Starting right tackle Riley Reiff hasn't practiced since rolling his ankle at the end of Monday's session. Fred Johnson (quad) is out for at least a few more days and Hakeem Adeniji (pectoral) is expected to miss a significant amount of time.
The injuries have exposed a weakness in the trenches that has to get fixed if Joe Burrow and the offense is going to fulfill their potential this season.
While the team is open to adding another piece, it doesn't sound like they're worried about their lack of depth at offensive tackle.
"I think we're always evaluating what's out there on both sides of the line. But, hopefully Fred (Johnson) can come back sooner than later, Riley (Reiff) could be back as soon as today," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "I think Isaiah Prince has done a nice job. It's good for D'Ante Smith to get a lot of reps. It's not a bad thing when a guy misses a practice or two because you get a chance to see those young guys step up and what they are capable of and the pressure is on them a little bit."
For more on the Bengals, including the latest news from training camp, subscribe to our YouTube Channel
This coaching staff likes Smith's potential, but adding a proven veteran tackle seems necessary. Sam Hubbard had his way with the rookie on Tuesday. Smith may end up being a good player, but banking on offensive line coach Frank Pollack to have him ready to play this season might be a stretch.
"D'Ante first day in pads gets to block Sam Hubbard for 50 plays or whatever it was, so that's a good 'Welcome to the NFL' moment. This guy just made $10 million and trying to make sure everyone knows he earned every penny of it," Taylor said. "D'Ante is the one that gets to see that up close and in person so that was a fun battle to see, but you didn't see any panic from him. He didn't win every battle certainly, but you saw he might lose a rep and reset and have a great next rep, and that's what we're asking these young players in particular to do. It's a long game, you're going to make a mistake. Reset, focus on your technique and Frank has done a great job with those guys."
We wrote about three offensive tackles that could make sense for the Bengals to sign, but it doesn't sound like they're nearly as concerned about the lack of depth behind Jonah Williams and Reiff.
Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest training camp news, including exclusive interviews, highlights and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Watch: Highlights From Wednesday's Practice Include Battle in the Trenches
Vonn Bell Praises Bengals' Defense, Likes What He's Seen From Ja'Marr Chase
Watch: Joe Burrow Connects With Ja'Marr Chase Deep Downfield
Mike Hilton Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Jessie Bates
Camp Notes: Joe Burrow and the Offense Continues to Struggle
Watch Practice Highlights of Jessie Bates, Ja'Marr Chase and More
Trae Waynes, Fred Johnson Dealing With Injuries
Ja'Marr Chase Impressing Coaches and Teammates With His Football Intelligence
Bengals Legend: Joe Burrow is "Better Than I Ever Was"
A.J. Green Off to an Impressive Start for the Arizona Cardinals
Watch: Video Breakdown from Bengals Training Camp
Watch Highlights from Day 4 of Bengals Training Camp
Veteran Offensive Linemen Have Early Training Camp Lead in Battle for Starting Job
Watch Highlights from Day 3 of Bengals Training Camp
Film Breakdown: Why Ja'Marr Chase Has a Chance to be Special
Jessie Bates "Super Eager" to Agree to Contract Extension With Bengals
Joe Burrow Wants to Play in Preseason Games
Zero Dark Thirty: Joe Burrow Exits Social Media For Duration of Training Camp
Day One: Three Observations From Bengals Training Camp Practice
Will Jackson Carman Start For the Bengals in Week 1?
The Bengals Should Be Interested in Disgruntled Cornerback Xavien Howard
Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"
A Breakdown of the Bengals Toughest Games on the 2021 Schedule
Three Down Look: Bengals Defense Under Pressure to Create Pressure
Joe Burrow Fully Cleared, But Don't Expect to See Him in the Preseason
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Makes Amazing One-Handed Catch
Ken Anderson Has Big-Time Praise for Joe Burrow
Sam Hubbard on Joe Burrow: "Nobody is Working Harder"
DJ Reader, Trey Hopkins and Joe Burrow Get Good News
Joe Burrow Expected to be Ready for First Training Camp Practice
Bengals Extend Cincinnati-native Sam Hubbard Before Training Camp
The Quest to Protect Burrow: Bengals Bringing in Super Bowl Champion Center
Film Breakdown: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly for Left Tackle Jonah Williams
Bengals Bolster O-Line With Former Cardinals Center
Bengals Ring of Honor Revealed: The Two Ken's Join the Inaugural Class
Here are the Important Preseason and Training Camp Dates You Need to Know
Bengals Pass Blocking Expected to be Much Improved This Season
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Vonn Bell's First Season in Stripes
Mike Brown Praises NFL Legend: 'The Greatest QB I Ever Saw Play'
Former NFL Scout Believes Chase and Burrow Will Have Huge Season
Film Breakdown: DJ Reader Should Be an Impact Player for the Bengals
Join the Faces of Who Dey Nation for Thursday Night Football
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals